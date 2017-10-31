Jeep shows us the 2018 Wrangler at SEMA

The JK-generation Jeep Wrangler has been around for a while. Like, 10 years of a while. The automotive world has been waiting patiently for photos of the 2018 Wrangler, and today at SEMA, Jeep came through with the goods.

FCA US LLC

We still don't know much about engine and transmission offerings, although a diesel has been rumored, as well as a turbocharged four-cylinder power plant. Jeep does confirm a fold-down windshield and improved aerodynamics, as well as multiple door and top combinations.

FCA US LLC

We'll know more on November 29 at the Los Angeles Auto Show.