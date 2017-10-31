Jeep shows us the 2018 Wrangler at SEMA

Here's your first look at the next generation of the iconic 4x4.

FCA US LLC
SUVs

The JK-generation Jeep Wrangler has been around for a while. Like, 10 years of a while. The automotive world has been waiting patiently for photos of the 2018 Wrangler, and today at SEMA, Jeep came through with the goods.

2018 Jeep Wrangler

This is it! The 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

 FCA US LLC

We still don't know much about engine and transmission offerings, although a diesel has been rumored, as well as a turbocharged four-cylinder power plant. Jeep does confirm a fold-down windshield and improved aerodynamics, as well as multiple door and top combinations.

2018 Jeep Wrangler

All the iconic bits are there, including the slotted grille and round headlights. 

 FCA US LLC

We'll know more on November 29 at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

2018 Jeep Wrangler

 FCA US LLC

SEMA 2017

Custom cars and specialist auto products from the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

All SEMA 2017 Stories

More stories

Next Article: Crashing Castle: An autonomous ride in Waymo's playground
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF