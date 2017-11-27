Jeep recalls 7,000 new Compass SUVs for airbag troubles

It doesn't take much for an automaker to kick-start a recall. Something as simple as a loose fastener can cause it, as is the case currently with Jeep.

Jeep has issued a recall covering approximately 7,000 examples of the 2018 Compass SUV. Jeep estimates that less than 1 percent of this batch of vehicles actually contains the issue, but better safe than sorry. The vehicles in question carry build dates between Sept. 5 and Nov. 19 of this year.

The issue stems from the front passenger airbag system. A supplier notified Jeep that loose fasteners may have made their way into a small number of airbag modules during the assembly process. In the event of an accident that causes the front passenger airbag to deploy, those loose fasteners could become a safety hazard.

Thankfully, Jeep and Fiat Chrysler have received no reports of injuries, accidents or warranty claims related to this issue.

Fixing the issue is as simple as replacing the front passenger airbags. Jeep will mail notices to owners starting in December with instructions on how to complete the recall. In the meantime, Jeep suggests not using the front passenger seat out of an abundance of caution.