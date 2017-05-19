Jeep recalls 1,178 new Compass crossovers for half-shaft gremlins

It's always a bit of a bummer when a brand-new model ends up with a recall early in its life, as is the case with the all-new 2017 Jeep Compass.

Jeep issued a recall for just 1,178 examples of the 2017 Compass. All the vehicles in question are equipped with a six-speed transmission. The issue lies with the left front half-shaft, which is a drive axle that transfers power from the transmission to the vehicle's wheels.

Enlarge Image Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow

In this case, the left front half-shaft might not be properly seated. This could lead the half-shaft to disengage from the transmission or potentially break. If either one of those events occurs, the vehicle may suffer a loss of motive force. That could increase the risk of a crash if it happens at an inopportune time.

Parking the vehicle might not solve the problem, either. If the half-shaft disengages or breaks while the car is in Park without the parking brake active, it could begin to roll, as the mechanism for Park is in the transmission and if there's no connection between the two... well, you get it. Setting the parking brake solves that problem, because the parking brake acts on the brake rotor, independent of the transmission.

In order to remedy the issue, dealerships will inspect the left front half-shaft. Any half-shaft not properly engaged will be swapped out for a new one, free of charge. The recall is expected to commence on or around June 23, and like with all other recalls, owners will be notified by first-class mail.