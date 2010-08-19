Jeep interior redecorated

Jeep

Jeep announced an update to the 2011 Wrangler today, but it is not what you would expect. The power train, exterior, and off-road gear remain the same as in the 2010 model. It is the cabin that benefits from this update, with improved ergonomics and an updated look.

Earlier this year, we saw the redesigned Jeep Grand Cherokee, which for the 2011 model year becomes a completely new vehicle, from chassis to cabin electronics. The Wrangler, both in standard and Unlimited models, retains its 3.8-liter V-6 and body style. The main new exterior feature is a removable hard top for the Sahara trim model.

Jeep reconfigured the Wrangler's interior, adding a steering wheel with buttons to control the cabin electronics. The right spoke features cruise control buttons, while the left spoke has buttons for a Bluetooth phone system, voice command, and stereo control. We also notice that Jeep moved the voice control button on the car's head unit to the left side. Previous models had it on the right side, forcing the driver to reach across the dashboard to touch it.

The photos Jeep released also show an upscale interior in leather, along with a cloth seat version. The two interior photos reveal two different head units, one with a large screen and navigation unit, Jeep's UConnect system, and the other with a more modest-size screen, lacking navigation yet still featuring buttons for a phone system. The Wrangler's stereo now can play Bluetooth streaming audio.

According to Jeep, it used soft touch materials on the console hatch and door armrests for added comfort. Better insulation also reduces noise in the cabin.