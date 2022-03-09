Inline-6 Jeep Engines Return at New York Auto Show, Report Says

Enlarge Image Jeep

Ask most Jeep fans about AMC's 4.0-liter inline-6 gas engine, and you'll probably end up on the receiving end of comments that include the words "hallowed," or "legendary." That engine set a very high bar for Jeep, but it was discontinued quite some time ago. However, a new report points to an entirely new inline-6 that should be arriving in Jeeps very soon.

Jeep is intending to introduce a new turbocharged inline-6 gas engine at the New York Auto Show in April, Mopar Insiders reports, citing "well-placed sources." A Jeep spokesperson declined to comment on the report as the automaker "can't comment on speculation around future product."

The engine, internally designated GME-T6, is believed to be part of parent company Stellantis' new Global Medium Engine family, and it will mark the return of the inline-6 to Jeep, which hasn't had such an engine since the AMC six-pot of yore. According to Mopar Insiders' report, the Wagoneer will receive a high-output variant of this engine first, with less-powerful versions to arrive later in different models. Mopar Insiders also claims that a plug-in hybrid version of the GME-T6 will arrive in 2023.

This isn't the first time we've heard about the GME-T6. Earlier this year, Motor1 reported that a Stellantis executive hinted at the motor's arrival in New York in April. Going by the codename Tornado, the report claims that not only will this engine end up in Jeep models, it may eventually stretch to the next-generation Dodge Challenger and Charger, in addition to some Ram trucks, replacing the 5.7-liter V8 option.

If you're not too geeked about another internal combustion engine, fret not, because Stellantis has you covered there. Alfa Romeo is beginning its electrification push with the plug-in hybrid Tonale SUV. Jeep has already pulled back the cover on its first electric SUV, which is slated to launch in 2023. Dodge isn't far behind, either, as the company will preview its first electric muscle car in the near future ahead of a 2024 launch.

(Hat tip to Motor1!)