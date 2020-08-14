Jeep Grand Wagoneer teaser photos focus on the details

Jeep

Here comes the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. On Friday, the brand's official Twitter account snuck a couple of new photos onto the internet, and these two are all about the details.

The first photo shows the SUV's new badge, which looks mighty classy, if we may say so. The font almost looks throwback in a sense, and right next to it sits an American flag. All of it dons a gold finish, also something we typically don't see these days.

A second photo shows a push-button start fixture and gives us a small taste of the SUV's cabin. There's some woodgrain present alongside other materials. To the right, we can start to see a knob, likely for the infotainment system.

And that's it. Teasers are teasers, after all, but it's more than what we got last week. Despite the blips of info, we have an idea of what to expect from the Grand Wagoneer when it bows.

It will arrive as a flagship SUV for the Jeep brand and prices could creep toward $100,000 in top trims. We'll also see a standard Jeep Wagoneer, which should be a little less luxurious and possibly shorter than the Grand Wagoneer. Both will likely sit on the Ram 1500's chassis, which leaves open plenty of powertrain choices. There will likely be a plug-in hybrid version at some point as well.

Based on Fiat Chrysler Automobile's second quarter earnings presentation, we should see both SUVs start rolling off the assembly line around this time next year. Only then will we know if they put the Ford Expedition, GMC Yukon and others on notice.