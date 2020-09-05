Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and more: Roadshow's week in review

What a week! The beginning of September brought a bunch of new car reveals to the pages of Roadshow, from the long-awaited Jeep Grand Wagoneer to the super-luxurious Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Rolls-Royce Ghost. But those weren't the only big topics from the past seven days. Here's a look at what you might've missed.
Top reviews
Honda further refines its Odyssey minivan for 2021See all photos
Honda's bread-and-butter minivan gets a number of changes for 2021, none of which affect the Odyssey's versatile, people-pleasing nature. With sharp styling and flexible interior space, the Honda Odyssey remains one of the best minivans on sale today.
Click here to read our 2021 Honda Odyssey first drive.
2021 Audi SQ7 piles on the power, luxury and techSee all photos
A V8 engine makes its triumphant return to the Audi Q7 SUV in the form of the new SQ7. And with 500 horsepower on tap, this S-badged model proves that the Q7 can haul more than just people and cargo.
Click here to read our 2021 Audi SQ7 first drive.
2020 Mercedes-Benz G550 has perfected the mean mugSee all photos
The updated Mercedes-Benz G-Class retains its old-school styling but boasts a number of improvements that make it far easier to live with. The AMG G63 might often steal the spotlight, but the base G550 is a total champ, too.
Click here to read our 2020 Mercedes-Benz G550 review.
Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept: What's old is now new and luxuriousSee all photos
Top news
- Jeep Grand Wagoneer debuts: It's technically a concept, but this big SUV previews a new production model that'll go on sale in 2021.
- Meet the new Rolls-Royce Ghost: Go on, indulge in a little opulence.
- The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a tech powerhouse: Mercedes' flagship sedan gets a major overhaul, and the amount of luxury and tech on hand is astonishing.
- Hyundai Kona styling tweaks: Hyundai's little Kona gets some smoother style for 2021, plus the addition of a hot N Line model.
- Jeep Wrangler goes electric: The go-anywhere icon now boasts 25 miles of all-electric range.
- A very special special-edition Audi: The RS6 Avant wears Nogaro Blue paint for a limited time only.
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class evolves the flagshipSee all photos
Top videos
Check out the Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Here's an in-depth look at Jeep's new Grand Wagoneer concept, ahead of the production model coming online in 2021.
The S-Class retains its flagship status
With this much luxury and tech onboard, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class once again sets the bar for full-size luxury sedans.
Living large in the Rolls-Royce Ghost
We hop inside Rolls' new Ghost and get a load of all its fancy-shmancy details.
Discuss: Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and more: Roadshow's week in review
