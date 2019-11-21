Nearly 700,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Durango recalled for stalling concerns

Enlarge Image Jeep

Thousands of Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durangos may have to back to the dealership -- again. Parent automaker of both brands, Fiat Chrysler, said on Thursday that is has issued a new recall for SUVs in response to "feedback from FCA dealers."

The issue affects just shy of 700,000 vehicles around the world, but 528,594 are from the US market -- the vast majority. The problem resides in the fuel pump, which could have silicon deposits and create a bad contact point for the relays. This could create a poor electrical connection and lead to the the Durango or Grand Cherokee not starting or stalling.

FCA said it's not aware of any injuries or crashes related to the issue.

The relays may have already been replaced if owners took their vehicles in for the previous recall surrounding the issue, yet, it appears FCA dealers are reporting back that the fix didn't do the trick in some cases. FCA didn't detail the next step in the recall fix, but whatever it is, owners of affected models will have the work performed free of charge.

No word on when the recall campaign will begin, but the automaker will notify owners when they'll be able to scheduled service.