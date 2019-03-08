Jeep is bringing the Gladiator to Europe for 2020

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It's kind of tough to imagine a less European vehicle than the Jeep Gladiator, given its size and aggressive styling. However, the folks at Jeep seem to disagree, and the brand will launch the Gladiator in Europe starting sometime in the first half of 2020, according to a report published Friday by Autocar UK.

Bringing the Gladiator to Europe seems like kind of a weird move for FCA, but actually, Jeep has been thriving on the continent. Its sales have been climbing rapidly, with the pint-size Renegade and slightly-less-pint-size Compass leading that charge.

For those who haven't been paying attention, the Gladiator is the long-awaited truck version of the Wrangler. Like with the Wrangler, you can remove all kinds of body panels and doors. It's V6-powered, also like the Wrangler, and according to our resident Jeep expert Emme Hall, "It looks awesome!"

According to European Jeep boss Jeff Hines, the brand doesn't expect to move Gladiators by the bushel over there, but apparently there is enough interest if FCA is going to go to the trouble of homologating it for sale in the EU.