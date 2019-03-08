Trucks

Jeep is bringing the Gladiator to Europe for 2020

FCA says that its European customers are excited for the Gladiator to hit their shores next year.

2020 Jeep GladiatorEnlarge Image

The Gladiator is awesome, even if it's not ideally sized for European roads.

 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It's kind of tough to imagine a less European vehicle than the Jeep Gladiator, given its size and aggressive styling. However, the folks at Jeep seem to disagree, and the brand will launch the Gladiator in Europe starting sometime in the first half of 2020, according to a report published Friday by Autocar UK.

Bringing the Gladiator to Europe seems like kind of a weird move for FCA, but actually, Jeep has been thriving on the continent. Its sales have been climbing rapidly, with the pint-size Renegade and slightly-less-pint-size Compass leading that charge.

For those who haven't been paying attention, the Gladiator is the long-awaited truck version of the Wrangler. Like with the Wrangler, you can remove all kinds of body panels and doors. It's V6-powered, also like the Wrangler, and according to our resident Jeep expert Emme Hall, "It looks awesome!"

According to European Jeep boss Jeff Hines, the brand doesn't expect to move Gladiators by the bushel over there, but apparently there is enough interest if FCA is going to go to the trouble of homologating it for sale in the EU.

Latest Reviews: Trucks
2019 Ram 1500 review: A pickup with style and substance
2019 Ford Raptor review: The off-road truck that does it all
2019 Ford Ranger review: A midsize truck champ
Next Article: 2019 Geneva Motor Show recap: Debuts from Audi, Kia, VW and more