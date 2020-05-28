Jeep Compass teased with updates inbound for Europe

Enlarge Image Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Jeep Compass is in for some sort of update over in Europe, after the brand's European colleagues on Thursday teased a YouTube video livestream to do with the crossover. The stream will happen next week.

It's entirely unclear what the brand has planned for the Compass, because the teaser, embedded below, includes only a very vague shot of the crossover's grille design. In fact, it looks identical to the current grille pattern. While there could very well be design tweaks, we have an inkling this announcement has more to do with a car-sharing service.

The phrase "Connected with Freedom" could be a reference to Fiat Chrysler Automobile's mysterious car-sharing platform, called My Dream Garage. This was first mentioned this during Fiat's reveal of the new 500. The service will let 500 owners swap into a number of different cars within FCA's portfolio of brands. Of course, this is speculation for now. Jeep declined to comment further on the reveal.

Whatever comes to the Compass, the changes will be strictly for the European market. Thus, we still don't know when the Compass will receive the plug-in hybrid treatment in the US. The powertrain exists in Europe, but Jeep hasn't said anything about when its newly minted 4xe badge will grace the Compass stateside. We'll learn full details on what Jeep has planned next Thursday.