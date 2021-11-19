Jeep recalls Grand Cherokee L, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer over airbag control software

Enlarge Image Jeep

Jeep is recalling 99,255 Grand Cherokee L, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models over concerns that improper vehicle software may disable passenger airbags.



This recall specifically involves the vehicle's occupant restraint controller, which, due to being loaded with incorrect software, may disable the driver, passenger and knee airbags without warning, which could lead to an increased risk of injury or fatality in the event of a crash.



Luckily, because this is a software issue, the fix is simple. Your Jeep dealer will reprogram the ORC unit. This repair, like all recall repairs, will be performed free of charge.



Jeep expects to get notices out to the owners of affected vehicles on or around Dec. 30. If you have any questions or concerns about the recall, you can contact Jeep's customer service department at 1-800-853-1403 and reference recall Y79.



Jeep reports that there haven't been any injuries or fatalities stemming from this defect.