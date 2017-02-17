James Bond's Lotus Esprit reimagined as Evora Sport 410

The Lotus Evora 410 is already the fastest Lotus ever, and now it's making a nostalgia play with a little help from Bond... James Bond.

With a little help from Lotus' in-house personalization department, the automaker built an Evora Sport 410 to honor the Esprit S1, otherwise known as James Bond's car of choice in "The Spy Who Loved Me."

This customized Evora Sport 410 isn't amphibious, but did you really expect it to be? Clad in white paint, this Evora sports an old-school Lotus badge on the B-pillar, a black waist line and a white tailgate that helps create the illusion of a liftback-style vehicle.

My personal favorite part of this Evora is inside. Parts of both the seats and door panels are covered in a tartan-style fabric with red stitching on the dashboard and center console. Slap some plaid in a car, and you've won me over for life.

Underneath the skin, the Evora Sport 410 is unchanged. It still packs the same 3.5-liter, supercharged V6 as before, with output set at 410 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.

We took the slightly less powerful Evora 400 for a spin earlier this year, and the little mid-engine sports car earned our respect with its appeal to the hardcore enthusiast in us all.