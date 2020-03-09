James Bond's Lotus Esprit translates well to this Mini Remastered project

David Brown Automotive

David Brown Automotive is no stranger to creating lovely Minis with a modern touch, but the latest project taps into something a tad more vintage.

For fans of Sir Ian Fleming's James Bond character, you'll recognize the motif instantly. The latest Mini Remastered project dove into the archives to recall the spy's Lotus Esprit Turbo from the 1981 film For Your Eyes Only. David Brown Automotive said on Thursday the commissioned project even includes Lotus' "Copper Glow" exterior hue, and it's hard to miss the classic "Turbo" graphic along the side.

David Brown Automotive

None other than Simon Cowell is the man responsible for giving David Brown Automotive the task, and he's seen ready to take the Mini Remastered for a spin in one of a few photos supplied. Cowell has good taste, and I totally dig the triple, bumper-mounted lights up front.

Once you're done basking in the gorgeous, 13-inch alloy wheels and mesmerizing attention to detail, the interior really shines. Inside is awash with white leather upholstery, and real wood veneer fills the center console and dashboard. The headliner sports white Alcantara and the ivory gauges absolutely pop alongside the gorgeous wood trim.

David Brown Automotive

Despite the old-school looks, Mini Remastered projects pack a lot of modern technology. A 7.0-inch touchscreen houses Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth capability, and there's a new six-speaker sound system for the Esprit lookalike. As for power, David Brown fits an overhauled 1.3-liter A-series engine to the car.

Sadly, there aren't any Bond gadgets onboard, but who cares? This little machine is super cool.

Originally published March 6.