Jaguar XE sedan won't live to see 2021

The XF Sportbrake isn't the only Jaguar that's being discontinued for 2021. While announcing a number of year-over-year updates on Tuesday, the company confirmed that the XE sedan will be killed off, as well.

"2020 to be final year in the US for the Jaguar XE sedan," the automaker said in a statement. In the same breath, Jaguar said the redesigned XF -- which starts at $45,145, including $1,150 for destination -- "offers superior value to entry luxury sedan buyers." The XF has more standard equipment and more interior space, though it's still a $5,000 increase over the 2020 XE, which starts at $40,950, including a $1,050 destination charge. The refreshed XF sedan goes on sale in January.

For the 2021 model year, the subcompact E-Pace crossover "becomes [the] new entry point to the Jaguar brand," the company said. Information about the 2021 E-Pace, including pricing, is forthcoming.

The Jaguar XE is a perfectly competent compact sport sedan, but it never quite had the sales momentum of its key rivals. In 2019, BMW sold 47,827 examples of the 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz moved 48,875 C-Class models, though it's worth noting the Germans have multiple body styles in these ranges. Jaguar, meanwhile, sold just 3,551 XEs. So long, slow seller.