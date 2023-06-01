Jaguar Recalls I-Pace Electric SUVs Over Fire Risk

Jaguar Land Rover is recalling some 6,400 I-Pace electric SUVs in the US because of concerns that the high-voltage electric vehicle battery could overheat.

At least eight vehicle fires have been reported as a result of the defect, according to Reuters, but no accidents or injuries.

The software for the car's battery energy controls will be updated by a dealer, according to a notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which also indicated "battery modules will be replaced as necessary."

The I-Pace debuted in the fall of 2018. The recall impacts vehicles from model years 2019 to 2024.

Notification letters will be mailed to I-PACE owners on July 31, though they can also contact the NHTSA or Jaguar for more information.

Owners are being told to park away from structures and when possible, charge outdoors.

The batteries were manufactured by LG Energy Solution, a South Korean company already being investigated by the NHTSA after recalls from five other automakers -- General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Stellantis and Volkswagen -- linked to fire risk associated with their lithium-ion batteries.

Jaguar, which is owned by India's Tata Motors, vowed in 2021 that its entire fleet would be electric by 2025.

Last month, the company announced it was investing $19 billion in EVs over the next five years, but would not confirm plans to stop producing gas-powered vehicles, according to Reuters.

