Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Apple's Mixed Reality HeadsetRemote Working in ParadiseBest Mineral SunscreensBest Solar CompaniesSmart Plugs on SaleMeal Subscription vs. TakeoutBest Satellite Internet ProvidersCurrent Mortgage Rates
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Jaguar Recalls I-Pace Electric SUVs Over Fire Risk

More than 6,000 vehicles are being recalled in the US. Owners are being advised to park away from structures.

dan-avery-6315-1
dan-avery-6315-1
Dan Avery Writer
Dan is a writer on CNET's How-To team. His byline has appeared in The New York Times, Newsweek, NBC News, Architectural Digest and elsewhere. He is a crossword junkie and is interested in the intersection of tech and marginalized communities.
Expertise Personal Finance, Government and Policy, Consumer Affairs
See full bio
Dan Avery
2022 Jaguar I-Pace

Owners of the I-Pace are being encouraged to park outside and away from buildings.

 Jaguar

Jaguar Land Rover is recalling some 6,400 I-Pace electric SUVs in the US because of concerns that the high-voltage electric vehicle battery could overheat.

At least eight vehicle fires have been reported as a result of the defect, according to Reuters, but no accidents or injuries.

The software for the car's battery energy controls will be updated by a dealer, according to a notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which also indicated "battery modules will be replaced as necessary."

Best Electric Vehicles See at CNET
Best Electric Vehicles

The I-Pace debuted in the fall of 2018. The recall impacts vehicles from model years 2019 to 2024.

Notification letters will be mailed to I-PACE owners on July 31, though they can also contact the NHTSA or Jaguar for more information.

Owners are being told to park away from structures and when possible, charge outdoors. 

Find the right car for you View Local Inventory

Read on: GM Recalls 111,000 Chevy Bolt EVs Over Fire Risks

The batteries were manufactured by LG Energy Solution, a South Korean company already being investigated by the NHTSA after recalls from five other automakers -- General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Stellantis and Volkswagen -- linked to fire risk associated with their lithium-ion batteries.

Jaguar, which is owned by India's Tata Motors, vowed in 2021 that its entire fleet would be electric by 2025.

Last month, the company announced it was investing $19 billion in EVs over the next five years, but would not confirm plans to stop producing gas-powered vehicles, according to Reuters.  

Read on: Why Do EV Batteries Overheat?