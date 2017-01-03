Jaguar Land Rover under investigation for vehicle rollaways

Before federal regulators can compel a vehicle recall, an issue first comes under formal investigation. That's what's happening right now with two Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has launched an investigation into the 2012-2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and the 2013 Jaguar XF over vehicle rollaway concerns.

Photo by Jaguar

The feds received seven complaints alleging that the vehicles in question, which are equipped with rotary-style gear selectors, exhibited "unintended motion" after the car was put in Park and the driver got out of the car. Four complaints allege that there have been injuries, one of which involved being pinned against a garage wall.

Owners of these vehicles should make sure to engage the parking brake before exiting the vehicle, which should secure the vehicle against rollaways while the investigation continues. If there is enough proof, the feds can compel the automaker to issue a recall, provided the automaker doesn't issue a voluntary recall first.

Rotary gear selectors have come under fire recently, and not just the ones from Jaguar Land Rover. Fiat Chrysler is currently the subject of a similar investigation, after NHTSA received reports of 25 crashes and nine injuries allegedly stemming from vehicles equipped with FCA's rotary shift knob. FCA recalled more than 1 million cars and SUVs earlier this year, before the current investigation was launched.