This is your perfect seating position, according to Jaguar Land Rover

Trying to find the optimal seating position could be an Olympic sport, especially as seats continue to add methods of adjustability -- Lincoln's optional seats have 30-way adjustability nowadays. So, save yourself some time and take some tips from a person who has the authority to dish 'em out.

Jaguar Land Rover recently published a video on how to find the optimal seating position. The advice comes from Dr. Steve Iley, Jaguar Land Rover's chief medical officer. Having the seat set up correctly not only improves comfort on both short and long trips, it ensures you're positioned to remain in control of the vehicle should something go awry.

The tips are pretty straightforward. The first is to take everything out of your pockets, since sitting on wallets or other items can affect seating position. Then, it's a matter of getting your back and thighs in place.

From there, you want to make sure both your knees have some bend to them, even when the pedals are fully pushed in, and the same goes for your elbows. Finally, adjust the headrest and you're all set to go. Make sure your mirrors work for your new seating position, and congratulations -- now you're both safe and comfortable.