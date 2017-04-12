Jaguar ReRun app overlays track performance data on GoPro vidoes

Alongside the 2018 Jaguar F-Type, Jaguar Land Rover also debuted its new ReRun app developed in partnership with action camera giant, GoPro.

Part of the InControl Touch Pro infotainment system's suite of apps, ReRun is a smartphone app that pulls telemetry data from the car -- information such as speed, lateral G-forces, gear selection, throttle and brake position and more -- and overlays the data as graphics atop video captured by a paired GoPro camera. You'll have to bring your own GoPro; the camera is sold separately.

Andrew Shaylor/Jaguar

Jaguar states that ReRun is designed for off-highway use only, so you should only use it on a closed course, off-road or on a racetrack. The driver is able to start and stop GoPro recordings from the dashboard using the InControl touch screen, which means that you won't have to trim 10 minutes of paddock footage off the front of every video. Later, while parked, the driver can export high quality video and highlights with the data overlays to their smartphone where the clips can be shared for YouTube cool points, Reddit upvotes or whatever.

The functionality reminds me of the Performance Data Recorder feature on the Cadillac ATS-V. Caddy's system has the advantage of using cameras integrated into the vehicle's body for a truly push-button solution, but ReRun's use of GoPro cameras has the potential for much better video quality.

Andrew Shaylor/Jaguar

ReRun will head to the track with the debuts of the 2018 F-Type Coupe and Roadster models. However, the automaker has also stated that it's coming to all 2018 model year Jaguar and Land Rover models equipped with InControl Touch Pro. So, if you've been itching capture data-enhanced video while off-roading your new Discovery, ReRun should be a good place to start.