Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV: Watch the reveal here

At 1 p.m. Eastern, Jaguar's lineup is about to enter the 21st century.

Jaguar will unveil the new I-Pace electric SUV when the little hand crosses the 1 today, Mar. 1. The automaker has a livestream for the public to watch its debut, which we've embedded above for your convenience. As soon as the livestream starts, we'll have all the salient details on Jaguar's first battery-electric vehicle and will update the story with every link you could possibly want.

We're still waiting to hear about specs, but when it debuted in concept form, it packed a 90-kWh battery that gave the concept a 220-mile range. Output is somewhere in the range of 400 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. It'll hustle to 60 mph in about 4 seconds flat thanks to electric motors on each axle.

While we don't expect all those specs to make the jump from concept to production, it's bound to carry electric motors on each axle, even if it's optional. The range should be in that neck of the woods, too, because if it's too low it'll be a non-starter for range-conscious buyers. We'll find out for sure in just a few hours!