It's almost time to collect the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 of your dreams

Chevrolet's hard-core midsize truck, the 2017 Colorado ZR2, is on its way to dealerships, which means your dreams of racing through the dirt are almost ready to become reality.

The first ZR2s off the line in Missouri are now heading to dealers by train and truck. One of the first trucks off the line will be sent to Hall Racing, which intends on using it to compete in the Best in the Desert racing series. There's currently a 2017 Ford Raptor competing in that series' Factory Stock class.

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

The ZR2 is more than just a modified bumper. It's lifted by 2 inches, and its body is 3.5 inches wider than a traditional Colorado. Under the sheet metal is a set of Multimatic spool-valve dampers that are capable of tackling some of the toughest terrain -- there's a set of these dampers on Chevrolet's ZH2 hydrogen fuel cell prototype, as well.

Backing up the Multimatic setup is a whole complement of off-road-ready equipment. It has electronically locking differentials, 31-inch all-terrain tires and skid plates. There's even an optional bed-mounted spare tire carrier, if you're really going off the beaten path.

Buyers get a choice of two engines. The ZR2 features one gas engine -- a 308-horsepower, 3.6-liter V6 -- and one diesel engine -- a 181-horsepower, 2.8-liter I4. An eight-speed automatic is standard, as is four-wheel drive.

If you want to get down with a fresh ZR2, you'd better grab some cash. The base price for this off-road midsizer is $40,995 with the gas V6. If you want the diesel, it'll cost a bit extra.