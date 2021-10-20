Watch the world's best sim rally action live in the iRX World Championship

iRacing

If you know me you know there are two things I'm particularly passionate about: sim racing and rally racing. Those two worlds collide in the iRacing Rallycross World Series presented by Yokohama -- or iRX for short. Here the best in the world compete in the virtual mud and muck for top honors in virtual renditions of real-world, high-strung rallycross cars like the Ford Fiesta and Subaru WRX STI.



This week we're live-streaming round five, live from a virtual track in Barcelona. You may know the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from its long history of Formula 1 and MotoGP events, but it's a little different here, with the circuit's tricky final complex of corners turned into an even tighter, trickier rallycross course.

In the pro ranks, SET Esports' Jonne Ollikainen took the victory at Brands Hatch last week and looks to repeat in the Spanish sun and over-take championship leader Subaru Motorsports USA driver Jon Robertson, who has two wins this season.



It's not just pro sim racers who'll be running. Real-world pro and other notables -- plus a certain Roadshow editor -- also get a go as part of the All-Star Invitational series. No points are on offer for the invitational, it's all for fun, but make sure you tune in to catch pros like Connor Daly and Ron Capps tackle the dirt in Catalunya.



The race starts at 4:00 p.m. ET and our livestream is embedded above for your viewing pleasure.