Intel snaps up self-driving tech firm Mobileye in $15B deal

Intel knows how to start a week -- with a high-profile acquisition in a booming segment of the tech industry.

The chipmaker today announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire Mobileye, an Israeli tech firm focused on developing technology for self-driving cars. The acquisition is worth $63.54 per share, or about $15 billion total. Intel expects the deal to close in less than a year, and both companies' boards have already signed off.

The acquisition will result in a single autonomous-driving unit that combines Mobileye with Intel's Automated Driving Group. The group will be headquartered in Israel, and it will be led by Amnon Shashua, currently Mobileye's chairman and CTO.

Enlarge Image John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images

"Mobileye brings the industry's best automotive-grade computer vision and strong momentum with automakers and suppliers," said Brian Krzanich, Intel's CEO, in a statement. "Together, we can accelerate the future of autonomous driving with improved performance in a cloud-to-car solution at a lower cost for automakers."

As Reuters notes, the acquisition is the world's largest purchase of a company dedicated solely to autonomous-driving tech. Mobileye is a busy supplier, covering some 70 percent of the market for modern driver assistance technology.

The main benefit for Intel is expanding its reach in the automotive industry and having greater control over the process from concept to delivery. Mobileye in turn will benefit from Intel's chipmaking expertise -- though it has relied on STMicroelectronics to produce chips for its parts for the last 10 years.

Intel and Mobileye aren't exactly strangers. The two companies have an established partnership with multiple companies in the automotive sector. Mobileye lent its software-side prowess to Delphi for its autonomous research and development, with Intel providing the processors. The two also partnered with BMW, which believes it can bring a self-driving mode to its vehicles by 2021.