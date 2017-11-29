Intel and Warner Bros team up on self-driving car entertainment

Addressing the question of how passengers in future self-driving cars will spend their time, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich announced a partnership with Warner Bros. during his keynote address at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The two companies will explore how to integrate Warners' entertainment offerings into the self-driving car computing platform being developed by Intel.

Although the first partnership between an entertainment company and self-driving car developer, deals such as this may become more common as a means of enticing automakers to sign onto a particular platform.

Beyond simple video, Intel suggested it could create augmented reality applications around Warner entertainment properties, potentially transforming a passenger experience by combining the movement of the car and a fictional world.

Enlarge Image Intel

Earlier this year, Intel funded a study that found the self-driving car industry will be worth $7 trillion by 2050. Along with robo-taxis, that dollar amount includes in-car entertainment.

Intel has shown a proclivity to go beyond the initial problems of creating a self-driving car, such as image recognition and driving decisions, to anticipating how passengers will deal with the cars. It conducted focus groups earlier this year to see how members of the general public react to a robo-taxi ride.

In developing its self-driving car technology, Intel has emphasized 5G data connections, as these cars will need to transfer a substantial amount of data to and from the cloud. That data connection would also serve the Warner Bros partnership by streaming entertainment to passengers.

It will be a few more years before self-driving cars enter public service, but this partnership suggests passengers won't be bored.