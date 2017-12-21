Enlarge Image Infiniti

If you want a good idea of what to expect from the next generation of Infiniti vehicles, look no further than the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.

Infiniti will showcase a new concept at the Detroit show in mid-January. According to the company, this as-yet unnamed concept "represents the first manifestation of Infiniti's new form language." Perhaps more simply, it'll set the bar for how new Infinitis will look.

While I highly doubt that Infiniti is moving to a lineup of cars painted entirely white (in fact, the colors might be reversed on this teaser), there's no doubt that the future is looking pretty good for Nissan's fancy sibling. There are some pretty sharp angles on the hood, and the grille doesn't appear obscenely large, which is a trend many automakers have embraced to varying degrees of success.

That's all we know about it for now. But keep your eyes peeled to Roadshow after the holiday break as we get up close and personal with Infiniti's latest concept.