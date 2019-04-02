Infiniti is channeling the 1989 Q45 in its new Qs Inspiration concept

Enlarge Image Infiniti

Infiniti makes a whole lot of concept cars. In fact, it almost seems fair to say that it debuts way more concepts than it does production cars, but its concepts are usually pretty cool.

That certainly seems to be the case for the Qs Inspiration that is set to debut later this month at the Shanghai Auto Show. Infiniti is keeping most of the details about the Qs close to its chest, but we do know that it's electric and a sedan.

Infiniti says that the Qs Inspiration features styling inspired by modern Japanese art and architecture and inside has two distinct zones. The driver's zone is supposed to be cockpit-like and free of distraction while the passengers get to stretch out and be comfy.

So, boiled down, Infiniti is telling us virtually nothing useful about the Qs, and we'll have to wait a few weeks for better information.

Still, the one interesting bit about the press release for the Qs is that Infiniti mentions the original Q45 -- a car that was way ahead of its time when it debuted. If you need a refresher, the Q45 launched with a 4.5-liter V8 engine that made an extremely healthy 276 horsepower and was eventually offered with features like active suspension.

If this electric sedan is the second coming of one of the coolest Japanese luxury cars of the 1990s, then we can get behind it -- as long as it has a Cloisonné badge. That's non-negotiable.