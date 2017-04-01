Infiniti has something in store for QX80 in New York

Not every piece of news on April 1 is a prank. Infiniti definitely isn't yanking our collective chain with its New York Auto Show teaser.
All Infiniti said is that it will have a "huge unveil" on April 11. It also included a picture, which appears to show the QX80, its largest SUV. Let's break it down.
It shows the QX80, but a few things are different. It has a set of headlights that look to be LED units from the QX Sport Inspiration concept. Combine that with the light-up emblem in the grille, as well as a more aggressive front bumper, and it's likely that this is going to be some sort of fancy trim that offers additional luxury.
It's doubtful that the QX80 will enter a new generation in New York, but a new, fancier trim should help keep this aging brute alive for just a bit longer. We'll find out when it debuts on April 11.
New York auto show 2017
Check out CNET's coverage of the New York International Auto Show 2017.
