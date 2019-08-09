Infiniti

Infiniti -- Nissan's luxury division -- officially started selling cars in North America on November 8, 1989, which means the brand's 30th anniversary is right around the corner. In celebration of that milestone, the automaker is releasing an Edition 30 lineup of five special-edition vehicles.

The Edition 30 lineup includes specially trimmed and equipped versions of Infiniti's Q50, Q60, QX50, QX60 and QX80 models. Each example will feature a black-on-white color scheme with white paint, dark chrome trim for the grille and rear garnish, black side mirrors and a dark finish for the wheels.

In addition to the visual touches, every Edition 30 model will also feature the ProAssist safety suite as standard. The package is a sort of greatest hits of "world's first driver-assistance technologies" Infiniti has brought to market over the last three decades, including Intelligent Cruise Control, the Around View Monitor, Backup Collision Intervention and Predictive Forward Collision Warning.

Infiniti will debut the Edition 30 models at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance during the Monterey Car Week next week. I'm hoping the automaker has some surprises left up its sleeve, because a bunch of white cars with tech packages isn't exactly an exciting way to celebrate a special occasion. Maybe that white paint has some sort of seriously deep, unique pearlescent finish considering that the 30th is traditionally the "pearl anniversary." However, it's nigh-on-impossible to speculate based on the provided photos.

The five special editions will arrive at dealers this Fall carrying 2020 model year designations. Expect pricing to be announced closer to that window.