Infiniti built an electric racing throwback for Pebble Beach

Concepts deal almost entirely with the idea of the future, with the past only coming out in various styling elements. But Infiniti's new concept for this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is all about the throwback.

Nissan's luxury arm will debut a new concept at Pebble Beach. It's inspired by the early age of motorsport, as evidenced by its body, which resembles a Formula 1 car from the 1950s or thereabouts. But it's not just an old racecar, because underneath that body is an electrified powertrain -- although Infiniti hasn't discussed it in specifics just yet.

Enlarge Image Infiniti

That's about all we know, really -- it's an old racecar with some new guts inside. Infiniti claims the vehicle is, in part, "a journey back to the roots of our company." I'm assuming that mean the roots of Nissan, Infiniti's parent company, which can trace its history back to 1914. Infiniti itself was established in 1989, and is therefore younger than the person typing this up.

Monterey Car Week kicks off in just a day or two, of which Pebble Beach is a part, so it won't be long before we learn more about this intriguing concept.