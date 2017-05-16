In Singapore, you can buy a car from a giant vending machine

You can get just about anything from a vending machine -- alcohol, electronics, you name it. But in Singapore, you can also purchase a car from one.

Autobahn Motors in Singapore just christened its new home, a 15-floor, 60-space showroom that doubles as a vehicular vending machine. The group sells high-end vehicles covering the luxury, sports and exotic segments.

Using a touchscreen on the ground floor, a buyer can select a car and have it appear in front of them in as little as two minutes. It might be a novel solution to storing a bunch of cars in a tight area, but when it comes down to it, it's just a giant vending machine. And that's pretty awesome. At the very least, there's nothing else like it in the world.

(Hat tip to Motor1!)