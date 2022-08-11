IKEA Customers Will Soon Get To Fast-Charge Their EVs While Shopping

IKEA customers with electric vehicles will have an easier time shopping for coffee tables and meatballs once the furniture chain installs high-speed EV chargers in US stores.

IKEA will use chargers from Electrify America that are capable of charging speeds from 150kW to 350kW, rivaling the up to 250kW speeds of Tesla's Supercharger V3 network.

IKEA will add over 200 Electrify America chargers to its locations in 18 states including California, Arizona, Illinois, New York, Texas and Virginia. The first will go live in late 2022 and finish a year later, according to a press release.

The added chargers will quadruple the number of total EV chargers available at IKEA stores. Customers will have to share the chargers with the company's fleet of delivery vehicles, which will help IKEA's goal of eliminating emissions from its home deliveries by 2025.

