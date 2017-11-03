I'm not about to pretend like I understand advertising, but after watching a new ad for Hyundai's N performance division, it's confirmed that I really don't understand advertising.

Hyundai's first batch of commercials for its performance vehicle lineup is... weird, to say the least. It seems to be a simultaneous send-up of traditional luxury advertising with a heapin' helpin' of the surreal. Oh, and there's a car in there, too, along with some engine noises.

"We want people to rethink their views of Hyundai as a practical, compromise choice, to a brand which shows people through the power of 'N' that they make cars that are fun to drive and which aren't like anything else out there," said James Temple, chief creative officer at R/GA London, the agency responsible for the ads, in an interview with Adweek.

If the direction seems familiar to you, that's because it very well might be. This ad campaign's director is Tom Kuntz, who made the "Appocalypse" video for Apple, as well as a number of other weird music videos and ad spots.

The first vehicle to appear in Hyundai's performance-oriented N lineup is the i30 N, a hatchback that we get in the US as the Elantra GT. Its 2.0-liter I4 puts out 276 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque in its top spec, which puts it in the mix with other hot hatches like the Volkswagen GTI and Honda Civic Type R. It's a strong initial offering, and while there is no confirmation yet, I hope we can see some Stateside N vehicles in the coming years.