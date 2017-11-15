Hyundai's car-heavy lineup has made it difficult for the car manufacturer to fully cash in on the crossover SUV boom, but that problem should be remedied in the next couple of years. Today, the Korean automaker announced plans to release eight new or completely reworked SUVs by 2020.

Enlarge Image Hyundai

The infusion of crossover SUVs begins next March when the small Kona arrives in US showrooms to slot below the Tucson, Santa Fe Sport and Santa Fe. Crossover SUVs powered by electric and hydrogen fuel cell powertrains are also earmarked to debut in 2018. Two additional models are expected to land during 2018, but Hyundai hasn't given any details regarding those yet.

For 2019, the rollout concludes with a diesel-powered model, a new A-segment entry and midsize model.