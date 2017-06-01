Hyundai teases Kona crossover one last time before June reveal

Hyundai will reportedly show off its new Kona crossover in its entirety on June 12, but before that happens, it has one last set of teasers up its sleeve.

The latest Kona teasers offer the best look yet at the subcompact crossover, which is likely to arrive in the US as part of its global debut. The front end features a dual-level headlight layout, with the running lights atop the actual headlights, similar to a Jeep Cherokee. Out back, the look more closely resembles the Tucson compact crossover.

Enlarge Image Hyundai

While it might be the smallest Hyundai crossover, it'll pack some big tech. Namely, it will include the company's first head-up display. Its 8.0-inch image will reportedly be the brightest in the segment, but hopefully it won't be more distracting than helpful.

The Kona will square off in the US against existing segment stalwarts like the Honda HR-V, Chevrolet Trax, Nissan Juke and Mazda CX-3. Toyota is getting in on the game, too, with its new C-HR. It's a hot segment, and Hyundai is wise not to pass up this opportunity.