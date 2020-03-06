Hyundai recalls 207,000 Sonatas for fuel leak

Hyundai

Hyundai has filed a new recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for a fuel leak in its Sonata that could lead to a fire risk. It follows a recall for its sibling sedan the Kia Optima.

In documents filed Feb. 28, Hyundai said its recall affects 206,896 Sonatas from the 2013 and 2014 model years. The problem rests in a low-pressure fuel hose that could crack and begin to leak fuel.

Heat generated in the engine compartment may lead to the crack and allow fuel to leak. Any time fuel becomes exposed near combustion increases the risk of a fire. According to the South Korean automaker, there've been no reports of fires. Owners may start to notice the scent of fuel if the problem develops, but otherwise, there won't be any other identifiers.

For now, the problem remains under investigation with no fix ready for owners. Hyundai said in the documents it believes the fuel hose material may be susceptible to heat under certain conditions but it hasn't issued a final conclusion. When the time comes to install a fix, Hyundai dealers will perform the repairs at no cost to owners.

The brand says it will begin notifying owners of the recall by mail starting April 24 and the company gave no indication the sedans are unsafe to drive.