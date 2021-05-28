Hyundai to slash internal combustion model range by half, report says

Hyundai

Just about every carmaker on Earth is investing vast amounts of resources into the development of electric vehicles, and Hyundai is no different. Hyundai is going a step further, though, according to a report published Thursday by Reuters. By that, I mean it will slash the number of internal combustion models that it offers.

That's right, the Korean automaker is planning on cutting 50% of its current internal combustion models to free up resources to develop battery-electric and fuel-cell vehicles. According to multiple Reuters sources close to the company, this decision was rumored to have been made back in March by top Hyundai executives.

Hyundai and sister brand Kia's EV ambitions have been making headlines lately with the stellar-looking Ioniq 5 and EV6 models, and the company has said that there are more models on their way.

Several other automakers have pledged that their current generations of internal combustion powertrains would be their last. These have included Volkswagen and Mercedes' parent company Daimler. Other companies, like Porsche, have committed to finding ways to make internal combustion engines as ecologically friendly as EVs, with considerable resources being spent on the development of "eFuel."

We reached out to Hyundai representatives for comment but didn't hear back in time for publication.