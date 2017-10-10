Hyundai Shopper Assurance is car buying with a modern twist

Nobody really likes buying a car, unless you're the sort of person who hops into Excel or gets into arguments just for the fun of it. For the rest of us, though, it can get laborious, but Hyundai wants to change that.

Hyundai on Tuesday announced its new Shopper Assurance program, which aims to streamline the buying process and give it a dose of modernity. It will focus on four key areas: pricing, test-drives, the purchase process and a money-back guarantee.

Enlarge Image Chris Paukert/Roadshow

When it comes to pricing, Hyundai wants to make sure every customer gets every incentive possible. Thus, dealers participating in Shopper Assurance will post the fair-market price -- MSRP minus incentives and dealer discounts -- on their websites, so customers can start off with a better negotiation position. Amy Wong will probably appreciate that.

As for test drives, Hyundai wants to take them out of the dealer's general vicinity. Customers can opt for a test drive wherever they want, whether it's at a coffee shop or the roads around one's own home. Customers can ring the dealer or use Hyundai's custom app to set the date and time for said test drive.

Usually, purchasing a car involves a lot of paperwork. Shopper Assurance is no different, but it allows buyers to complete most of that signing online, including credit approvals and finance approval. As someone who largely e-signed during the mortgage approval process, I can attest it saves a bunch of time otherwise spent in some dreary office.

Finally, there's the money-back guarantee. If for some reason a buyer is unhappy with the purchase, they have a three-day window to return the car for a full refund, pending dealer inspection and provided the car has accrued less than 300 miles by that time.

Shopper Assurance applies to every Hyundai vehicle. It will launch this year in Miami, Orlando, Dallas and Houston, eventually rolling out to all Hyundai dealers in 2018.