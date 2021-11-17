Hyundai Seven electric SUV concept brings the future of Ioniq to LA

Enlarge Image Hyundai

Hyundai's push into electromobility has brought about some of the coolest concept cars we've seen in years, whether it's the sharply angled 45 (that eventually became the Ioniq 5) or the smoothed-over Prophecy. Now, the Korean automaker has rolled into the 2021 LA Auto Show with something equally cool, but much larger.

Hyundai on Wednesday unveiled the Seven concept electric SUV at the 2021 LA Auto Show. It shares its E-GMP dedicated electric-vehicle platform with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60. That's one of the nice things about a scalable platform -- it can expand or contract as needed to accommodate vehicles of all shapes and sizes.

The Seven's wheelbase measures an impressive 10.5 feet, about the same as a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. From a design standpoint, Hyundai didn't just model it after a Palisade; instead, a unique mixture of smooth and hard edges creates a fresh silhouette that looks futuristic as hell, especially out back, where the rear end is almost entirely glass. Even the wheels are interesting; they come equipped with active flaps that can open and close to either cool the brakes or improve the car's aerodynamics.

And then there's the interior, which more closely resembles a salon than a car. A bench seat sweeps around from the rear to the side, while individual chairs make use of the concept's uncluttered space to pivot around and slide back and forth. Pillarless suicide doors create a massive side opening for ingress and egress. Since it was built with conditional autonomy in mind, the vehicle controls are retractable, and screens cover almost the entire front end. Hell, even the roof has a panoramic OLED display. There's also a built-in mini fridge, because why not?

Hyundai focused on sustainability when creating the Seven concept's interior. Renewable and recycled materials like bamboo comprise most of the surfaces inside, while copper trim and fabric treated with antibacterial coatings provides some hygienic peace of mind. When everyone gets out of the vehicle, UVC lights can sterilize the whole shebang.

Enlarge Image Hyundai

While it's merely a concept for now, although it may very well preview the next vehicle in Hyundai's growing Ioniq electric sub-brand, the automaker did give out a few performance specs. The OEM claims the Seven concept can use 350-kilowatt charging to bring its battery from 10% capacity to 80% in about 20 minutes, with a target range of "over 300 miles."

Of course, there's always going to be quite the gulf between any concept car and the production model it may eventually come to preview. But, based on the work Hyundai has done here, it seems like it won't be too long before we see something more production minded. Let's just hope that sweet, curved bench seat survives the adaptation.