Hyundai recalls nearly 350,000 SUVs over fire risk, asks owners to park outside

The issue stems from a potential electrical short in the vehicle's ABS system that could cause an underhood fire in select Santa Fe and Tucson models.

Kyle Hyatt
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XLEnlarge Image

Hyundai's 2019 Santa Fe XL is among the models being recalled over fire risks.

Hyundai has issued a recall for 2016-2018 Santa Fe, 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport, 2019 Santa Fe XL, and 2014-2015 Tucson models over concerns that a short circuit in the antilock brake system could cause a fire. The recall specifically asks owners of the 357,830 affected vehicles to park their vehicles outside until a fix has been performed.

The specific issue stems from a faulty ABS multifuse and potentially a faulty ABS module. The fix for the problem involves replacing either the multifuse or, possibly, the module where necessary. This work, like all recall work, will be performed free of charge by your local Hyundai dealer.

Owners of affected vehicles can expect to be notified by mail on or around April 5. Those owners who have questions in the meantime can contact Hyundai's customer service department at 1-855-371-9460 and refer to recall number 218.

