Remember Hyundai's awesome little mid-engine RM19 concept that debuted at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show? I sure do; it's amazing. So how does Hyundai one-up that? Meet the RM20e, which makes its debut this weekend at the Beijing Motor Show. It's the same rolling lab race car setup as the RM19, but with one major -- and majorly cool -- difference: it's electric.
The RM20e certainly looks the business, and it's essentially a modified version of its Veloster N ETCR electric race car. Hyundai doesn't say exactly how big the RM20e's battery pack is, only confirming that it produces 810 horsepower and 708 pound-feet of torque. For comparison, the RM19 I drove last year produced 390 hp and 350 lb.-ft. of torque. But because batteries are inherently heavier, the RM20e is undoubtedly lugging around a lot more weight, though Hyundai doesn't specify an exact amount.
The Hyundai RM20e is a little electric rocketSee all photos
Hyundai says the RM20e can accelerate to 62 mph in less than 3 seconds and can hit 124 mph in just under 10 seconds. The lighter, less-powerful RM19 accomplished the 0-to-60-mph sprint in around 4 seconds.
"RM20e represents a revolutionary new chapter of electrified performance for the Racing Midship series, and our N engineers continue to garner valuable insights in the arena of zero-emission performance dynamics," Hyundai Motor Group's head of research and development, Albert Biermann, said in a statement. It's no secret that Hyundai is planning to launch a number of electrified products over the next few years, and the high-performance N division will be at "the forefront of environmental responsibility," Biermann said.
Much like the RM19, it's unlikely that the RM20e actually previews a forthcoming production car. Instead, Hyundai will continue to hone its RM development car to reach new levels of performance, now with electric assist. I can't wait to see what's in store for the RM21.
Discuss: Hyundai RM20e is the ultimate electric hot hatch
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.