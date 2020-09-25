Hyundai RM20e is the ultimate electric hot hatch

Enlarge Image Hyundai

Remember Hyundai's awesome little mid-engine RM19 concept that debuted at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show? I sure do; it's amazing. So how does Hyundai one-up that? Meet the RM20e, which makes its debut this weekend at the Beijing Motor Show. It's the same rolling lab race car setup as the RM19, but with one major -- and majorly cool -- difference: it's electric.

The RM20e certainly looks the business, and it's essentially a modified version of its Veloster N ETCR electric race car. Hyundai doesn't say exactly how big the RM20e's battery pack is, only confirming that it produces 810 horsepower and 708 pound-feet of torque. For comparison, the RM19 I drove last year produced 390 hp and 350 lb.-ft. of torque. But because batteries are inherently heavier, the RM20e is undoubtedly lugging around a lot more weight, though Hyundai doesn't specify an exact amount.

Hyundai says the RM20e can accelerate to 62 mph in less than 3 seconds and can hit 124 mph in just under 10 seconds. The lighter, less-powerful RM19 accomplished the 0-to-60-mph sprint in around 4 seconds.

"RM20e represents a revolutionary new chapter of electrified performance for the Racing Midship series, and our N engineers continue to garner valuable insights in the arena of zero-emission performance dynamics," Hyundai Motor Group's head of research and development, Albert Biermann, said in a statement. It's no secret that Hyundai is planning to launch a number of electrified products over the next few years, and the high-performance N division will be at "the forefront of environmental responsibility," Biermann said.

Much like the RM19, it's unlikely that the RM20e actually previews a forthcoming production car. Instead, Hyundai will continue to hone its RM development car to reach new levels of performance, now with electric assist. I can't wait to see what's in store for the RM21.