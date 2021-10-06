Hyundai recalls 466,000 Sonata sedans for blinkers operating backwards

Hyundai

Some recalls are stranger than others, and the latest one Hyundai filed is definitely an oddball. According to documents the automaker filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in late September, it needs to see 466,109 Sonata sedans for faulty turn signals. The software may display the opposite indicator the driver selects.

So, what that means is if a driver signals to turn right, the car may show the left turn signal flashing up front and at the rear. That's definitely no good and could certainly contribute to crash. The problem specifically affects the 2015-2017 Sonata and the 2016-2017 Sonata Hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

Hyundai said the Smart Junction Box's software may not interpret the inputs correctly when the driver flips the turn signal stalk, which can lead to the opposite blinker illuminating. The automaker isn't aware of any crashes related to the defect.

Owners will be notified of the recall starting Nov. 19, and they'll need to bring their cars to a local dealer. There, a technician will update the software at no cost.