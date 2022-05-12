Hyundai Rerecalls 215,000 Sonatas Over Leaky Fuel Hose Concerns

Hyundai is recalling 2013 and 2014 Sonatas over concerns that a faulty fuel hose could cause fuel leaks and underhood fires. If this sounds familiar, it's because this is this recall's second go-around.

This recall affects 215,171 vehicles and specifically concerns those vehicles that didn't receive a brand-new fuel hose during the last recall. Those vehicles originally got additional heat-reflective tape applied over their nonleaking hoses, but it would appear that this fix was inadequate.

The new repair process just involves replacing the low-pressure hose outright, and because this is a recall, this work will be performed free of charge. Hyundai plans to begin alerting owners of affected vehicles by mail on or around July 5.

If you think your vehicle is one of those covered by this recall and you have questions, you can contact Hyundai customer service at 855-371-9460 and reference recall number 227.