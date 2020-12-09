Video screenshot by CNET

Hey, remember those deeply unsettling robot dogs that have been creeping out the internet for years and recently went into production? Well, the company that makes them is called Boston Dynamics, and according to a report published Wednesday by The Korea Economic Daily, it just got bought by Hyundai for around $921 million.

Yes, the very same Hyundai that's hammering out eye-catching and affordable automobiles for you to buy will now be getting deeper into the robot business with an eye on future mobility. Does this mean we'll get self-driving cars sooner, or will we get a robot to help us pedal our tandem bikes? Who knows?

In reality, this will probably be a leg up for the company in designing industrial robots or robots meant for use in logistics -- as we've seen from Boston Dynamics' non-techno-canine offerings, Handle and Atlas.

This acquisition is the first to be helmed by Hyundai's new chairperson Chung Euisun since he took the job back in October, and rumors of the buyout have been circulating since early November.

