The second press day at CES 2017 rolls on with what should be an interesting mix of unveilings at Hyundai's press conference. You can watch the action unfold right here at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.

We know that the automaker will be talking self-driving cars -- pretty much all of them are these days, and we've already taken a spin in Hyundai's autonomous Ioniq.

The company will also showcase its recent advances in exoskeleton technology with wearable robotics that will help the disabled to walk and improve safety for human workers. Hyundai will likely have a few more surprises up its sleeve too, so be sure to tune in.

