Hyundai, Kia Recall Nearly 300,000 SUVs for Tow-Hitch Fire Risks

When automakers issue recalls for vehicles currently in production, they may also issue a stop-sale order, which halts sales until a remedy can be implemented. That's the case with the latest recall covering hundreds of thousands of Hyundai and Kia SUVs.

Hyundai and Kia have issued recalls for the 2020-2022 Hyundai Palisade and 2020-2022 Kia Telluride. The recalls are distinct to each automaker, but the vehicles share many of the same underlying components. Approximately 245,000 Palisades and 36,000 Tellurides are included in these recalls, but the recall focuses primarily on an accessory tow hitch, which not every vehicle has equipped. However, to determine exactly where all these tow hitches are, the recalls will affect all vehicles produced for the aforementioned model years.

According to the recall documents filed with NHTSA, the problem stems from a printed circuit board that's part of the tow hitch assembly. Moisture and foreign-object contamination on the boards may cause them to short circuit, which greatly increases the risk of a vehicle fire. Both automakers first received reports of SUV fires originating from the rear end in early 2021, but neither has received reports of injuries or crashes.

A remedy is not yet available, but both automakers are still working to determine the source of the environmental contaminants that spurred the recall in the first place. Both OEMs are also recommending that customers park their vehicles away from structures until a remedy can be implemented. According to Automotive News, a stop-sale order has been issued for any vehicles still in a dealership's inventory. Owners should start receiving recall notifications via first-class mail in October.

Representatives for Kia and Hyundai did not immediately return requests for comment.