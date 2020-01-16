Tesla Cybertruck Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV 2020 Corvette C8 Tesla Model S Review Jeep Gladiator Review 2020 Kia Telluride Review Best cars under $30,000 Best luxury SUVs Best hybrid cars Favorite car tech features

Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride are getting a slight price increase

The well-liked SUVs are now a couple hundred dollars more expensive than when they originally went on sale.

2020 Kia TellurideEnlarge Image

The Telluride is Kia's largest SUV.

 Kia

The Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride are two of the hottest vehicles in the three-row SUV space right now. These Korean crossovers have received high praise from consumers and critics alike; both were recently named finalists for the 2020 North American Utility of the Year award, with the Kia ultimately taking top honors (it's the prettier one, after all).

Sales figures for these SUVs have been pretty strong right out of the gate, and it appears Hyundai and Kia might be trying to make the most of this strong demand. Both models just received a slight price hike, according to a report from CarsDirect, published yesterday.

As of Jan. 7, the base Palisade SE now costs $32,895, according to the report. This represents a $250 overall increase -- $225 in MSRP and $25 more in destination. CarsDirect says every other Palisade trim received a similar price hike.

As for Kia, CarsDirect says the 2020 Telluride now comes in at $33,060, up $275 from its original $32,785 price. The base Telluride costs $165 more than an equivalent Palisade.

Given the relatively small upcharge, we don't expect these new MSRPs to affect sales of either SUV. When the books closed on 2019, Hyundai had moved 28,736 Palisades while Kia sold an impressive 58,604 Tellurides -- not bad, especially considering the vehicles hadn't been on sale for the entire year.

Both SUVs offer seating for up to eight passengers and are powered by a 291-horsepower, 3.8-liter V6 engine. We've praised both for their spacious, comfortable, nicely appointed interiors and great loadout of standard and optional infotainment and driver-assistance tech. We're definitely eager to see how Palisade and Telluride sales progress throughout 2020. 

