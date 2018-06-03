Hyundai N's Albert Biermann teases a possible purpose-built sports car

If you've been paying attention to Roadshow since January, you might remember that we were beyond hyped at the announcement of the Hyundai Veloster N at the Detroit Auto Show. We still haven't driven it, and our excitement remains palpable, but Albert Biermann, head of Hyundai's N division, is already teasing a new built-to-purpose Hyundai sports car in an interview with Top Gear.
"My degree of freedom here is much bigger than at BMW," said Biermann. "Now M badges go everywhere in the BMW range, but when I was there, I had to fight like crazy for every car. Here, I am more than welcome to do whatever I think we need to do."
Hyundai has been dabbling with a serious performance vehicle for a while, having created no less than three versions of its mid-engined racing car dubbed "Racing Midship," but this theoretical car Biermann talks about would be Hyundai's first true performance vehicle made for consumers.
This sports car would be the third N-division vehicle after the i30N and the forthcoming Veloster N. Could it be that in a few years we see a South Korean supercar on par with those coming from Germany?
We certainly hope so.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.