Hyundai Kona Super Bowl ad throws a red card at our hearts

Being a parent isn't easy, especially when your kid's soccer game overlaps with the Super Bowl. Hyundai understands this, and in an ad for its new Kona crossover, the referee is finally on the parent's side, throwing red cards like it's going out of style. While cute, we anticipate that there would be significantly more crying and gnashing of teeth on the kids' part.

If you're not familiar with the Kona, that's probably because it's brand spanking new and this is the first ad for it. It's got all the hallmarks of a modern crossover with plenty of plastic body cladding and some nice squinty lights on the front. Knowing Hyundai though, it will probably be a decent drive and good place to spend time thanks to its laundry list of driver aids and tech features.

Hyundai debuted the Kona at the LA Auto Show last year and tells us that we can expect to see it hit dealer showrooms this March. Prices for the Kona start at around $20,000, but prices climb fast when you start adding things like more powerful engines and all-wheel drive, topping out in the low $30K region with the Kona Ultimate.

While this ad was super cute, we are looking forward to seeing how Hyundai's actual in-game ad goes after last year's wild live ad with the US military. Want to see how Hyundai's kissin' cousin, the Kia Stinger, did with its ad? Check out our take on it here.