Hyundai teases updated Kona, including hotter N Line model

Hyundai released a trio of Kona teasers on Tuesday, giving us our first glimpse at what the updated model will look like. The bigger news, however, is the official confirmation of a hotter Kona N Line, which Hyundai was rumored to be working on for quite some time.

The updated Kona looks to have a sleeker front fascia with new LED lighting signatures. Hyundai says the Kona will have a wider stance and "shark-inspired nose," while a redesigned front skid plate and bumper will "add to its armored appearance," according to a statement.

As for the N Line, we don't have any performance details, Hyundai only saying this model "gets a more aerodynamic design with low-set air intake and more aggressive front bumper, complemented by corner fins and lean crease lines." We're pretty stoked to see this one in person.

Don't expect any big mechanical changes for the new Kona; it should continue to be powered by either a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter I4 or an upgraded, turbocharged 1.6-liter I4. The N Line should offer a slight performance bump over the turbo engine's 175 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque and offer a few chassis tweaks, as well. It's unclear how any of these updates will affect the Kona Electric.

Hyundai says the refreshed Kona will debut in the next few weeks.