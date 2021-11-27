Hyundai Kona N driven, new Ford Ranger, Hummer EVs and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Hyundai

We hope you had a wonderful holiday, Roadshow readers. This week went by quickly -- that's for sure -- and here we are knocking on December's door. Check out everything that happened from the week that was below.

Top reviews

Managing Editor Steve Ewing took the 2022 Hyundai Kona N for a drive and it really is a hot hatch on stilts.

Steve also took the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N for a drive and boy, does the Honda Civic Si have something to think about.

Editor-in-chief Tim Stevens had an opportunity to drive the Porsche Mission R prototype and it did not disappoint.

Top news

Top videos

How to tell if a car has been flooded and what to do...

Here's everything you need to know about spotting a flood-damaged car.