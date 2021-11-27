Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Hyundai Kona N driven, new Ford Ranger, Hummer EVs and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the biggest stories from the week ending Nov. 27.

2022 Hyundai Kona NEnlarge Image
Hyundai

We hope you had a wonderful holiday, Roadshow readers. This week went by quickly -- that's for sure -- and here we are knocking on December's door. Check out everything that happened from the week that was below.

Top reviews

2022 Hyundai Kona N: Hot hatch on stilts

Managing Editor Steve Ewing took the 2022 Hyundai Kona N for a drive and it really is a hot hatch on stilts.

Click here to read our 2022 Hyundai Kona N first drive review.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N is a rowdy compact sedan

Steve also took the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N for a drive and boy, does the Honda Civic Si have something to think about.

Click here to read our 2022 Hyundai Elantra N first drive review.

Porsche Mission R prototype looks ready to race

Editor-in-chief Tim Stevens had an opportunity to drive the Porsche Mission R prototype and it did not disappoint.

Click here to read our Porsche Mission R quick drive review.

Top news

Ferrari Daytona SP3 remixes the past and present

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: How to tell if a car has been flooded and what to do...
5:33

Here's everything you need to know about spotting a flood-damaged car.