Hyundai Kona N driven, new Ford Ranger, Hummer EVs and more: Roadshow's week in review

Top reviews
2022 Hyundai Kona N: Hot hatch on stiltsSee all photos
Managing Editor Steve Ewing took the 2022 Hyundai Kona N for a drive and it really is a hot hatch on stilts.
Click here to read our 2022 Hyundai Kona N first drive review.
2022 Hyundai Elantra N is a rowdy compact sedanSee all photos
Steve also took the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N for a drive and boy, does the Honda Civic Si have something to think about.
Click here to read our 2022 Hyundai Elantra N first drive review.
Porsche Mission R prototype looks ready to raceSee all photos
Editor-in-chief Tim Stevens had an opportunity to drive the Porsche Mission R prototype and it did not disappoint.
Click here to read our Porsche Mission R quick drive review.
Top news
- New Ford Ranger debuts: Well, it debuted for the rest of the world. Not North America.
- Dodge Hellcats are dead: After 2023, it's lights out.
- Toyota teases the GR Corolla: It should rock the GR Yaris' turbocharged inline-three engine.
- Polestar 5 is coming: The Precept concept gets a production look, and that look is quite handsome.
- The first GMC Hummer EVs are ready to roll: GMC plans to start deliveries in December, as promised.
- Ford and Rivian won't build EVs together: Ford decided it doesn't need the help.
Ferrari Daytona SP3 remixes the past and presentSee all photos
Top videos
Here's everything you need to know about spotting a flood-damaged car.