Hyundai Kona EV recalled in Korea following battery fires

Following a handful of reported Hyundai Kona EV battery fires, the automaker issued a recall for a potential fire risk in its home country of South Korea. Reuters first reported on the recall on Thursday and said a total of 25,564 of the electric crossovers are included.

Not only will the recall procedure include software updates, but according to the recall, some of the Kona EVs may receive total battery replacements following an inspection. Hyundai has remained quiet on the possible battery issue after a reported Kona EV fire in South Korea this past May and another possible battery fire in Canada that led to an explosion. Hyundai previously told Roadshow it released a battery management software update following the incidents and didn't comment on the fire investigations this past June. The automaker did not immediately return a request for comment following news of the recall in Korea.

LG Chem supplies batteries for the electric crossover and told Reuters in a statement a reenactment of the event leading up to the Korean fire did not produce the same result, which led it to conclude battery cells were not the cause of the fire. It still plans to investigate the issue with Hyundai, however. LG Chem did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment.

We'll provide updates if and when Hyundai gives us any more information on what the recall means for Kona EV drivers in the US.

